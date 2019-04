Boston CC will host All Stars cricket sessions for youngsters at the Mayflower sports ground.

Running every Sunday from May 12 to June 30, All Stars aims to encourage kids to play, improve their skills and meet new friends.

Each session runs from 10am-11am and they are open to youngsters aged from five to eight.

Everyone who signs up gets a personalised kit.

You can register online at allstarscricket.co.uk