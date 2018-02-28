Anyone for cricket? Freiston LL on lookout

After a successful 2017 season, Freiston, Leake and Leverton Cricket Club are on the lookout for new players to supplement their First and Second teams.

The club play throughout the summer in the South Lincs and Border League.

The majority of their matches are played on Saturdays.

Prospective new members are invited to the club’s net sessions, which begin on Sunday at Kirton Middlecott Sports Hall.

They will run from noon-1.30pm.

Further information can be found at the clubs website freistonll.play-cricket.com/ or by contacting club secretary Mick Warrington on 01205 356136.