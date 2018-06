Graves Park CC recorded a 268-run success when they hosted Timberlands in the South Lincs and Border league Division One on Saturday - Jack Ashton hitting 146 runs.

Joseph Gilbert (76), Jamie Lawson (40 not out), Liam Maskell (21) and Martin Hodgson (21) helped the Park to 333-6.

Timberlands were dismissed for 65, with the damage done by Martin Hodgson (4-7), Ryan Lawson (4-27) and Lewis Skinner (2-27).

On Saturday Graves Park host Skegness Seconds (1pm).