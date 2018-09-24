Back-to-back titles for Graves Park CC

Graves Park CC made it back-to-back titles as they finished the season as South Lincs and Border League Division One champions.

After moving up as winners of Division Two 12 months ago, the Park men’s dramatic rise was confirmed following Saturday’s 119-run victory over Baston.

Chris King’s 92 helped the hosts to 158 before they were dismissed.

Joe Gilbert (18) and Martin Hodgson (18) added support.

Baston were all out for 39 with only opener Andy Keen reaching double figures.

John Morris (3-11), Jack Ashton (3-11), Hodgson (2-6) and Lewis Skinner (2-8) did the damage with the ball.

Graves Park concluded the campaign on top of the pile yet again, 10 points clear of runners-up Belton Park.