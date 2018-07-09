Back to winning ways! Cheer’s 77 leads Boston Firsts to victory over Woodhall

Jonny Cheer hit an unbeaten 77 as Boston CC Firsts picked up their first win in four weeks.

The Mayflower men reached 179-3 on Saturday for a seven-wicket win, gaining revenge for their opening-day defeat against Lincs ECB Premier rivals Woodhall Spa.

After an agreement was made between the league, both clubs and umpires, the game started at 9am to accommodate England’s World Cup quarter-final.

The coin came down in favour of Woodhall Spa captain Jack Luffman, and he had no hesitation in batting first.

Boston started very well and were in control of the early exchanges as Ishan Jayaratne dismissed Henry Wilson, and he and Scott Elleray made run-scoring difficult for ther away side.

No further wickets fell in the opening spell but the pressure was heavily on the Woodhall batsmen.

The introduction of Paul Deans and Tom Baxter into the attack saw the wicket of Harsha Vithana fall.

He was smartly caught by Baxter after trying to go over the top of the in-field off the bowling of Deans.

Baxter dismissed Prasanna Jayawardene after a fantastic slip catch by Jonny Cheer.

At 61-3, Woodhall needed a partnership and Ollie Caswell was joined by Joe Irving and the pair put on a 50 partnership to re-build their innings.

It wasn’t until Elleray was re-introduced to the innings that Boston picked up their fourth wicket – a slower ball from the left arm seamer was enough to pick up the wicket of Irving for 32.

Baxter found the edge of Caswell’s bat to bring his very good knock to an end, one run before his 50.

“He batted really well. He’s still under 15. He’s done very well this year and will score a lot of runs in this league for years to come,” said Boston skipper Tom Baxter.

“We bowled really well at him but he didn’t look like getting out.”

A run-out, Jayaratne wicket and another Baxter wicket before the end of the Spa men’s allotted overs saw Boston restrict Woodhall to 178-8.

“We would have taken that at the start,” Baxter added.

“They scored more boundaries in the final 10 overs than they did in the first 40, but I reckon that shows how well we bowled.”

Boston openers Sam Holland and Tom Poole were soon back out attempting to chase down a winning target.

Poole fell in the first over and that brought Cheer to the crease.

A steady partnership was built before Holland was fantastically caught and bowled by Jayawardene for 18.

This brought Boston’s best two batsmen to the crease.

Cheer and Jayaratne worked hard and edged the scoring along while looking in full control, despite the bowling being very tight.

“They have been our stand-outs. That is obvious. If you look at the stats, they are well ahead for Boston,” said Baxter.

A 100 run partnership followed before Dixon bowled Jayaratne for 56 and, at that moment, Boston needed 39 to win.

Cheer continued on his merry way and was ably supported by Michael Musson as Boston passed their target in the 43rd over, Cheer ending 77 not out and Musson 16 not out.

Boston picked up 16 points and, more importantly, picked up their first win for four weeks.