Bank Holiday double offers Firsts the chance to start looking up

Boston CC Firsts have the chance to edge closer to a top-four finish as they face a Bank Holiday weekend double.

They host Sleaford on Saturday, travelling to face Bourne on Monday.

The Mayflower men are curently fifth in the LincsECB Premier, 18 points behind Woodhall Spa and 39 behind third-place Sleaford.

Although Mayflower men skipper Tom Baxter believes the top-three places are virtually settled - leaders Bracebridge Heath need 19 points to claim the title from chasers Grantham - he senses fourth place could yet be up for grabs.

Bourne are currently seventh in the table, both contests beginning at noon.

Boston Seconds travel to Sleaford Seconds on Saturday for a South Lincs and Border League Premier Division contest beginning at 1pm.

The following day the Sunday side host Cherry Willingham in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division (1.30pm).