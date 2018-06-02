Baxter aiming for win treble

Boston Cricket Club will be looking to make it three wins in a row as they host Alford and District at the Mayflower on Saturday.

Following victories over Lindum and Market Deeping, Tom Baxter’s side are hoping to extend their successful streak in the Lincs ECB Premier.

Alford sit second-bottom of the county’s top flight, despite leapfrogging basement boys Louth at the weekend with a seven-wicket success against Lindum, inspired by Kiwi Rikki Bovey.

But, for the first time this campaign, Baxter is hoping to have a full-strength side out with Scott Elleray and Tom Poole expected to return.

“We have always had someone missing,” Baxter said. “It’s another huge game for the season.

“The league table is so close. We are sat in sixth place, five places above Alford, but an away victory could see them overtake us.

“A few wins can really see you climb the table, but a few defeats and you can soon find yourself back down there.”

Action will begin at noon.

Meanwhile, Boston Seconds travel to Freiston, Leake and Leverton for a South Lincs and Border League Premier Division fixture and the Thirds are away at Belton Park Seconds in the SLBL Division Three (both 1pm).

A day later the Boston Sunday side are away to Fulbeck in the Lincoln and District Sunday League Premier Division (1.30pm).

Boston suffered a five-wicket defeat to Grimsby Town in the Winkworth Cup semi-final on Monday.

Competing in the T20 competition’s finals day at Sleaford, the Mayflower men posted 127-6, Jonny Cheer (41), Mahir Yousuff (28), Luke Gilding (21), Tom Baxter (12 not out) and Sam Holland (11) scoring well.

However, Grimsby won it, reaching 128-5 with one ball remaining.

Paul Deans (3-17), Tim Bell and Baxter claimed the wickets.

In the final, Grimsby met Bracebridge Heath, who beat Bourne in the second semi, Bracebridge winning overall.