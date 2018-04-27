Baxter calls for high standards

Tom Baxter believes Boston CC will have to be at their best to defeat hotly-tipped Grantham.

They will host last year’s Lincs ECB Premier runners-up at the Mayflower on Saturday (noon) with both sides looking for their first win of the season.

“Grantham have some very good players,” skipper Baxter said.

“They easily beat us at their place last year but we probably should have won the game at home.”

“Our aim will be focusing on our own performance. We need to perform to our highest standards and go from there.”

Grantham were beaten by 10 runs as they faced Lindum at the weekend, while Boston lost out by six wickets at Woodhall Spa.

However, batsman Jonny Cheer showed good early form with a century.

“It was a top knock anyway, but for the first game of the season and Jonny’s first hit on grass, it made it that bit better,” Baxter added.

“Jonny scores runs and always has done. It was a top innings that gave us a score to defend.”