Below-par Freiston LL CC beaten at Boston Seconds

A below-par batting display from Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC saw them beaten by six wickets at Boston Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Freiston’s total of 115 wasn’t enough and allowed Boston to patiently knock off the runs.

Batting first, Freiston reached 25 without loss at the end of the ninth over but lost openers Richard Paul (7) and Tommy Atkinson (11) in consecutive overs.

Abdul Moeed and Zeeshan Saeed shared a 40-run partnership for the third wicket to take Freiston to 66-2.

However, when Moeed was caught at slip for 16, Freiston began to slide.

Saeed top scored with 23 before he edged behind.

J.P. Horton struck three boundaries in an enterprising 17, but four wickets from Ben Troops ensured that Freiston were all out for 115.

In reply, Boston started patiently. Opening pair Troops and Jack Tetther batted for 20 overs to put on 67.

Troops was run out for 26 by a direct hit from mid-wicket.

Freiston battled hard in the field but were unable to make the necessary in roads.

Tetther was also run out for 31 by Paul.

Abdul Moeed took two wickets but Boston reached their target (118) with six wickets in hand.

In the SLBL Division Two, Freiston seconds recorded a comfortable victory at Billingborough with opening bowlers Steve Appleyard and J.P. Horton both claiming five wickets.

After inviting the home side to bat both Appleyard and Horton started with wicket maidens.

Wickets continued to tumble. Keeper Tim Laverton and Connor Goodfellow both snaffled two catches as Billingborough were all out for 66.

Batting at 10 Simpson top scored for the home side with 27.

In reply, openers Tom Appleyard and Mick Stapleton were cautious.

Stapleton made nine before being bowled by Simpson.

Tom Appleyard was unbeaten on 10, whilst Connor Goodfellow smashed an unbeaten 46 to quickly secure victory for Freiston at 67-1.