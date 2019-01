Five Evolution Martial Arts kickboxers graded for their 1st dan black belts after years of dedication and training.

Mark Baldry, Chelsea Leggatt, Zac Baldry, Paige Stedman and Mackenzie Warrant had to pass their fitness tests before being able to take the five-hour grading.

But it was worth the hard work put in to achieve their WAKO 1st dan black belts.

After a very intense grading all successfully passed.