Black Bull edge past Wyberton for victory

Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League

Results:

Arbor Club Premier Division: Black Bull 5 Wyberton SC A 4, SPC Outlaws 3 Hammer & Pincers 6, Flying Club B 7 SPC Cosmos 2, Little Peacock 4 Arbor Club 5, Wyberton SC B 4 Golden Lion 5, New Inn A 5 Flying Club A 4, SPC Colts v Railway - postponed.

Chris Cook Print Division One: Pilgrim Lounge 5 Robin Hood A 4, Golden Lion B 4 Pincushion 5, Fairfield Lounge B 1 Eagle 8, Kings Head B 7 New Inn B 2, Bull & Dog v Fairfield Lounge A - postponed, Graves Park v Kings Head A - postponed, Kings Head B 5 Fairfield Lounge A 4.

All team captains are asked to ensure any postponed matches are played as soon as possible in accordance with league rules, and results sheets handed in straight away to the Arbor Club.