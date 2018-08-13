Booth and Moeed help Freiston LL CC to nine-wicket success

Freiston, Leake and Leverton cemented fifth place on the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division with a comprehensive victory over bottom club Welby Cavaliers.

Ollie Booth starred for Freiston with his second five-wicket haul of the season as the home side were bundled out for only 47.

After batting first Welby made the worst possible start as Johnson edged behind to Zeeshan Saeed off the very first ball.

Fellow opener Dale followed in the exact same fashion in Booth’s second over, before Stafford was clean bowled by Taimur Mian.

Booth picked up two wickets in his third over as in form Matta was caught at second slip by Connor Goodfellow before Nunn was held at mid wicket by Bonakeli Njovana.

The home side were reduced to 8-7 when Main had his third victim clean bowled and Goodfellow help his second catch off Booth.

Tommy Atkinson bowled Meadows with his first delivery.

Shree top scored for Welby with 13, but the innings ended when the defiant defence of Sayon was undone by Zakir Gatta.

Chasing only 48 for victory, Freiston did lose Sandeep Singh in the first over.

However, Abdul Moeed was in a hurry and took the attack to the home side.

Moeed made an unbeaten 40 from only 24 deliveries, striking seven fours and a six, whilst skipper Richard Paul (five not out) watched on from the non-strikers end as Freiston posted 48-1 for a nine-wicket success.

On Saturday, Freiston travel to Boston Seconds whilst the Second XI travel to Billingborough Seconds (both 1pm).