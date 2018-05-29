Boston CC beaten in Winkworth Cup semi-final

Boston CC suffered a five-wicket defeat to Grimsby Town in the Winkworth Cup semi-final on Monday.

Competing in the T20 competition’s finals day at Sleaford, the Mayflower men posted 127-6, Jonny Cheer (41), Mahir Yousuff (28), Luke Gilding (21), Tom Baxter (12 not out) and Sam Holland (11) scoring well.

However, Grimsby won it, reaching 128-5 with one ball remaining.

Paul Deans (3-17), Tim Bell and Baxter claimed the wickets.

Bracebridge Heath were crowned champions after disposing of Bourne in the second semi and beating Grimsby in the final.