Boston CC head to Louth looking for a winning return

Boston Cricket Club’s First XI will be looking to put the weekend’s defeat to Bourne behind them as they travel to face in-form Louth on Saturday.

Colin Cheer returned to the Mayflower to take eight wickets against his home-town club and end Boston’s four-game winning streak in the Lincs ECB Premier.

However, Tom Baxter’s side want to bring back that winning feeling immediately.

Boston make the trip to Louth without the services of captain Tom Baxter and Ricky Lovelace.

Baxter is unavailable due to work and Lovelace is unavailable due to family commitments.

Louth will go into the contest on a high after recording back-to-back wins at the expense of Lindum and Scunthorpe to lift them out of the bottom two and up to ninth.

However, Baxter has told his side they must travel without fear.

“We have to identify games like these as ones where we are going to win,” he said.

“It won’t be easy as they are a very good side and are full of confidence now.

“They struggled early on this year but they’ll be thinking they can turn us over.”

Boston sit in fifth place but could move anywhere from third to ninth by Saturday evening, depending on results in other fixtures.

“The league is so tight,” Baxter added.

“Bracebridge are clear at the top but the tightness of the league makes it very interesting, every week.”

The match begins at noon.

Also on Saturday, Boston Seconds host Bourne Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, while the Thirds are at home to Billingborough Seconds in Division Two (both 1pm).