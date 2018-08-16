Boston CC hope to strengthen ahead of Alford visit

Boston CC Firsts are hoping to welcome back some key players as they hit the road again this weekend.

Tom Poole, Ben Troops and Mahir Yousuff are expected to return as the Mayflower men travel to face second-bottom Alford.

“We have yet to be able to pick our strongest XI,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“We have always had someone unavailable. It would be nice to have everybody available.”

Alford are sat in 11th place of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League and will be desperate to close the gap on the other sides.

“We’ll go about it and know that this is a game that we need to be winning if we are to finish the year in the top half of the table,” Baxter added.

“Our main focus is playing our best cricket. I’m not sure we played our best cricket on Saturday as a team but we got away with it because of the excellence of Ishan (Jayaratne, 148 not out).”

Boston now have five fixtures remaining and there are 10 points currently separating fifth and 10th.

“It’s such a tight league,” said Baxter. “Bracebridge will win it. I think the top four might be set now.

“Fourth might still be up for grabs for someone but it’ll be difficult to get in there.

“After that though, it is a very tight league. A loss and you are soon looking over your shoulder. A win and you are thinking of those play off spots.”