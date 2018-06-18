Boston CC into the Albion Cup final

Albion Cup

Boston 150-4, Hartsholme 112-6 - Boston won by 38 runs.

Boston CC booked their place in the final of the Albion Cup following a 38-run victory over Hartsholme last Wednesday evening.

Ishan Jayaratne top-scored for the Mayflower men at Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park, scoring 39 runs before being caught by Tom Parker off Steven Wilkinson’s delivery.

Luke Gilding (27 not out), Michael Musson (24 not out), Ricky Lovelace (18) and Jonny Cheer (15) added to the score as Boston posted 150-4 off their 18 overs.

In reply, Harstholme couldn’t match the run rate, finishing on 112.

Wickets were taken by Andy Hewitt (2-25), Scott Elleray, Tim Bell, Tom Baxter and Jonny Cheer.

SLBL Premier Division

Boston 2nds 18-0-7, Woodhall Spa 2nds 184-0 - Woodhall won by 10 wickets.

Boston Seconds suffered a 10-wicket defeat at Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

The away side finished their 45 overs on 180-7, only for Woodhall to go beyond their score without the loss of a wicket.

Boston sit third bottom of the South Lincs and Border League Premier, with Woodhall sixth.

SLBL Division Two

Boston 3rds 172-7, Spalding 3rds 37 - Boston won by 135 runs.

Rowan Evans and Ryan Ayres led Boston CC Thirds to a big 135-run win at Spalding Thirds.

Evans top scored with 69 runs as Boston recorded 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Cameron McCullum (21 not out), Shaun Moore (18), Steve Bagley (17) and Sisa Tuntulwana (14) added good scores to the total.

With the ball Ayres took six wickets for the loss of nine runs, with support from Tuntulwana (3-22) and Moore (1-2).

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Bracebridge Heath 216-8, Boston Sunday 214-8 - Bracebridge won by two runs

Bracebridge Heath held on to secure a two-run success against Boston Sunday.

The hosts posted 216-8, wickets taken by Boston’s Tim Bell (three), Wills Barker (two), Scott Elleray (two) and Mitch Griffiths.

In response Boston fell just short of their target.

Sam Holland top scored with 59, supported by Matthew Hood (41), Griffiths (34), Ishan Jayaratne (32) and Ben Troops (25).