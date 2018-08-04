Boston CC looking for Lindum double

Boston CC will be looking to push further up the Lincs ECB Premier Division when they host Lindum on Saturday.

In a contest that pits sixth against seventh at the Mayflower, the hosts will be keen to improve upon the seven-point advantage they currently hold over their opponents.

And with Tom Baxter’s side just 25 points above the drop zone, victory against sides in and around them remains vital.

Boston left Lindum with 20 points in May as Sam Holland’s unbeaten 75 inspired them to a seven-wicket success.

The contest begins at 2pm.

Also on Saturday, the Seconds travel to Skegness and the Thirds are away at Uffington (both 1pm).

Boston CC failed to finish a fixture at the weekend.

The Firsts’ match at Scunthorpe in the Lincs ECB Premier was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, both teams awarded five points.

Meanwhile the Seconds and Thirds, at home to Long Sutton and Freiston respectively, saw their contests abandoned due to the weather conditions.