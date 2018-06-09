Boston CC set for a tough Sleaford test

In-form Boston CC Firsts will face one of their toughest tests of the Lincs ECB Premier season on Saturday as they travel to face second-placed Sleaford.

The hosts have only lost once this year and are 20 points clear of third-placed Grantham.

“Sleaford have won close games this year and have had some very good performers,” said Mayflower men skipper Tom Baxter (pictured).

“They are a good side and have lots of match-winners at this level.”

Coming off the back of three victories will give Boston confidence that they can compete against anyone in this league, but Sleaford will be a more serious test than they have received in the past three weeks.

“All I want is for us to put in a performance that we can be pleased with,”Baxter added.

“If we can do that we will be happy.

“We want to win every game we are involved in.

“They have used their three spinners a lot this year.

“The way we play their spinners will be pivotal in determining how we get on.”

Boston are hoping to welcome back Ricky Lovelace, but Tom Poole will be missing due to work commitments.

The match begins at noon.

Also on Saturday, Boston Seconds host Sleaford Seconds and the Thirds are at home to Spalding Thirds (both 1pm).