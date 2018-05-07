Boston CC still looking for their first victory

Lincs ECB Premier

Grimsby 213-3, Boston 189-6 - Grimsby won by 24 runs.

Boston CC skipper Tom Baxter reflected on his side losing wickets at crucial times following their 24-run defeat at Grimsby on Saturday.

Speaking after the Lincs ECB Premier defeat, he said: “We were always behind the rate and couldn’t get a few big overs to get back in it.

“Jonny (Cheer) and Ishan (Jayaratne) batted really well.

“Our problem was today, we lost wickets at crucial points of our innings.

“To pick up four points is really frustrating.

“We sit bottom of the table after three weekends. We need to pick up a victory soon.”

After an opening day defeat to Woodhall and an abandonment at home to Grantham, Boston made the lengthy trip to Grimsby in need of kick-starting their season.

However, they Boston ended up leaving Grimsby with four points after a second defeat of the season.

The coin came down in favour of captain Baxter at the toss and he had no hesitation in bowling first.

Scott Elleray’s early breakthrough of Grimsby captain Neal Snell gave them hope but a fantastic partnership from Matthew Cliffe and Harry Warwick set the platform.

A 162-run partnership followed before Cliffe was bowled by Boston’s overseas professional Jayaratne.

He then picked up Steven Crossley in similar fashion.

The difference between the two sides was Grimsby’s returning batsman Warwick, who ended unbeaten on 114.

Returning to Grimsby this year, he will add quality to their batting line-up.

Jayaratne’s 14 overs saw him return figures of 2-33 and Baxter’s 14 overs in the middle of the innings saw him only concede 52 runs.

Grimsby’s innings ended on 213-3, a score that the hosts would have certainly taken at the start.

After the tea interval, Boston set about chasing down their total and, with that, achieving their first victory.

That wasn’t the case and Boston were always behind the rate.

The early wicket of Tom Poole, after he was bowled by Ian Hallam, brought Jonny Cheer to the crease.

Coming off the back of an opening-day century, Cheer continued his fine form.

His partnership with Ricky Lovelace pushed Boston on but Lovelace was dismissed and Boston were 45-2.

Boston’s professional Jayaratne walked to the crease to join Cheer and the pair batted sensibly in ensuring Boston built a platform to push on from.

Cheer was dismissed three runs short of his half century.

Michael Musson and Mahir Yousuff then followed and Boston were facing an uphill battle to find their first victory.

Baxter joined Jayaratne and the latter passed 50 before finding the hands of deep-square leg.

Baxter and Sam Holland pushed the score on and the pair both batted through to the final over ending 27 and 15 not out respectively.

Boston’s man of the match was awarded to Jayaratne for his 2-33 and his 54 runs.