Boston CC Thirds narrowly beaten in season curtain-raiser

SLBL Division One

Welby Cavaliers 185-9, Boston CC 3rds 162-8 - Welby won by 23 runs

Boston CC Thirds began their South Lincs and Border League Division One campaign with a narrow defeat against Welby Cavaliers.

Mark Dale (58) and Vidit Matta (48) helped the away side to 185-9, despite wickets being taken by Damian Lawson (3-16), Shaun Moore (3-27), Liam Bent and Ian Morris.

In response, Boston’s 45 overs finished 23 runs shy.

Azeem Qadir led the way with 37 runs, backed up by Lawson (34), Ben Newton (25), Moore (14), William Tetther (12) and Morris (11).