Boston Dominoes League results

Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League

Results:

Arbor Club Premier Division: Flying Club A 5 Wyberton SC A 4, SPC Outlaws 6 Arbor Club 3, Golden Lion A 2 SPC Cosmos 7, Hammer & Pincers 4 Little Peacock 5, Wyberton SC B 4 SPC Colts 5, New Inn A 6 Black Bull 3,

Chris Cook Print Division One: Eagle 6 Golden Lion B 3, Pilgrim Lounge 4 Robin Hood B 5, Fairfield Lounge A 5 New Inn B 4, Kings Head Freiston A 6 Pincushion 3, Graves Park 6 Fairfield Lounge B 3, Bull & Dog 4 Kings Head Freiston B 5, Kings Head Freiston A 5 Robin Hood A 0 (match awarded - no show).

The Champion of Champions play-off final will be held on May 3 at a neutral venue, beginning at 9pm.

The end of season presentation evening will take place on May 17 (8pm), venue to be finalised.