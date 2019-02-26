Bull on the charge to claim Lounge success

Hill & Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League

Arbor Club Premier Division: New Inn A 4 Arbor Club 5, SPC Colts 5 Eagle 4, SPC Outlaws 5 Flying Club 4, Little Peacock 5 SPC Cosmos 4, Black Bull 8 Pilgrim Lounge 1, Hammer & Pincers v Wyberton SC B - postponed.

Chris Cook Print Division One: Bull & Dog 6 Fairfield Lounge B 3, Fairfield Lounge A 7 New Inn B 2, Golden Lion A 4 Graves Park 5, Railway 1 Robin Hood 8, Pincushion 5 Golden Lion B 4, Wyberton SC A v Kings Head Freiston - postponed, Fairfield Lounge B 4 Bull & Dog 5, New Inn A 4 Fairfield Lounge A 5.