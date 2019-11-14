Champ Cheer justifies his number one seeding

Will Cheer.

Competing at the Sleaford Road club, he only dropped a handful of games and beat all-comers to win this event.

Boston Tennis Club’s girls’ 12 and under team played at Tennis Buddies in the LTA’s new National League – with Poppy Gibbons and Yasmin Everitt claiming victory.

In the Linconshire Mini green Winter Indoor League there were also wins without losses for the Boston Tennis Club 10 and under A team of Billy Smith and Emily Pye.

They won 6-0 against Woodhall Spa Seconds and Tennis Buddies.

The 10 and under Green B team – Matilda Buck and Alice Servonat – beat Tennis Buddies 6-0, but lost 2-4 to Grantham.

In the Boston and District Tennis League, Boston A had a 3-1 win away at Horncastle.

The team on this occasion was Tom Piggins, Sev Smura, Will Pettitt and Jacob Felipes.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League, Boston Ladies’ Third team won 3-1 at Horncastle, thanks to Hilary Calvert, Helen Cook, Hilda Hastings and Mary Smura.

Boston Ladies’ Fourth - Hilda Hastings, Jenny Murphy, Sue Dring and Kanya Clarke – left Gainsborough with a 5-3 Division Three success.

On November 22, the LTA will hold the Winter County Cup event for men and women throughout the country.

This year Lincolnshire Men, including Boston Tennis Club members, have reached the dizzy heights of Group One – an amazing achievement – and will play at Bath against Essex, Yorkshire and Surrey.

The Lincolnshire Ladies are in Group 4 at Grantham against Leicestershire, Durham and Cleveland and West of Scotland.