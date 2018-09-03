Cheer and Jayaratne turn on the style for Boston CC

Jonny Cheer and Ishan Jayaratne scored more than 200 runs between them as Boston CC Firsts beat Louth at the Mayflower on Saturday.

Cheer top-scored with a magnificent 137, while Jayaratne’s 87 helped the hosts’ total to 293-6 after their 50 overs.

Sam Holland (19) added valuable runs to the Boston total which Louth could not match.

In response the away side were dismissed for 180 in the 47th over.

Louth’s Xander Pitchers accounted for both Cheer and Jayaratne, but conceded 80 runs for his two wickets.

Thomas Cuthbert took three Boston wickets for the loss of 60 runs and added the run out of Peter Mitchell.

For Boston skipper Tom Baxter dismissed four opponents for the loss of 56 runs and Jayaratne returned figures of 3-30.

Paul Deans (2-42) and Scott Elleray (1-26) also claimed scalps, although Louth’s Paul Martin took his tally to 54, supported by Sebastian Darke (28), Pitchers (22), Richard Bell (15) and John Medler (12).

Boston’s 20 points sees them sit fifth in the Lincs ECB Premier.

With one game left, away at unbeaten champions Bracebridge Heath on Saturday (noon), they will be unable to overtake fourth-placed Woodhall Spa.