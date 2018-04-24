Cheer hits century in First XI’s defeat

SLBL Premier

Boston 212-7, Woodhall 213-4 - Woodhall won by six wickets.

Jony Cheer hit a century, but Boston Cricket Club had to make do with five points from their Lincs ECB Premier opener at Woodhall Spa.

Spa skipper Jack Luffman opted to bowl first and the Mayflower men’s opening pair of Tom Poole and Ricky Lovelace were tested early on by a good opening spell from Joe Irving and Alex King.

Poole was dismissed by King with the score on 17 after a smart catch by Ross Dixon, which brought Cheer to the crease.

Two quick wickets followed drinks as Lovelace (31) and Ben Troops were dismissed by King, while Mahir Yousuff was trapped LBW by Dixon.

This gave Sri Lankan Ishan Jayaratne his first opportunity with the bat for Boston.

A 91-run partnership followed as Cheer took on the aggressive role, passing 50 then moving to an opening day century.

Cheer was dismissed by Irving for 111.

Jayaratne and Michael Musson fell as Boston tried to push the score on and Boston ended their innings on 212-7 from their allotted 50 overs.

After the tea interval, Jayaratne picked up his first Boston wicket, dismissing Henry Wilson for five.

However, at the other end, Sam Evison was able to find the boundary far too often for Boston’s liking as he and Harsha Vithana built a healthy partnership.

The introduction of spin to the attack saw Evison miss-hit one to mid-on to be dismissed but he had managed to register his 50 the over before.

Vithana also fell to Paul Deans after a sharp caught and bowled chance was taken.

However, after two quick wickets, Boston needed to take a couple more but Prasanna Jayawardene and Irving built a match-winning partnership that saw them take Woodhall to 185 before Irving was dismissed by Baxter after another sharp catch, this time by Musson.

Luffman joined Jayawardene (74 not out) to see the home side home and register their first victory of the 2018 season.

“The result wasn’t ideal but there were lots of positives to take from the day,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“Our total was a par total and if we scored 212 every week then we will do okay.

“Defending scores like that are much easier if you take early wickets but Woodhall batted really well and their partnerships won them the game.”