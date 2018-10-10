Chelsea top of the world after championship win

Six fighters from Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts Club travelled to Jesolo in Italy to compete in the WAKO Cadet and Junior World Championships.

Nesta Baxter, Jake Peppercorn, Zac Baldry, Mackenzie Warrant, Talonn Chambers and Chelsea Leggatt were all competing for Great Britain.

The event attracted around 2,300 fighters from 64 counties, with competitors from as far afield as Australia and Africa.

Despite some strong fights against their opponents, Mackenzie and Zac didn’t get through the quarter-finals.

However, Nesta, Jake and Talon came through several fights in their individual categories against some very tough opposition and all three came away with a very well-earned bronze for finishing in third place.

That just left Chelsea to fight, and she did it in style, going all the way to the final before taking gold to become world champion in her category

The coaching team from Evolution were delighted with the performance of all their fighters.

A club spokesperson said: “What a fantastic achievement for all the fighters just to get selected for the Great Britain team let alone coming home with three bronzes and a world title.”