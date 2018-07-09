Comfortable victory for Freiston LL Seconds

A strong bowling performance laid the foundations for a comfortable victory for Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s Second XI at Belton Park Seconds.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl on a stifling hot afternoon, Freiston started well delivering three maidens in the first three overs in this SLBL Division Two contest.

This pressure contributed to JP Horton claiming the scalps of both opening batsmen with Tim Laverton and Waseem Ilyas both taking good catches.

Steve Appleyard continued his good form with two wickets to take his season’s tally to 20.

Tom Appleyard bowled with good control and deservedly picked up three wickets, including top scorer Ingamells for 29.

Amar Singh also picked up two wickets, as Freiston’s bowling attack dismissed Belton Park for 118.

In reply, Freiston lost Tom Appleyard early for eight as he was bowled by Ward.

Mick Stapleton and Richard Paul were patient and looked to see of the new ball.

Stapleton batted nicely for 12 before he was also bowled by Ward.

Connor Goodfellow made an eye-catching 16 before being bowled by Shyam.

Waseem Ilyas joined Paul (36 not out) at the crease and he increased the tempo.

Ilyas’s unbeaten knock of 34 quickly bought the match to a close as Freiston reached the target after 24 overs.

Freiston’s First XI were without a match as opponents Bourne Seconds were unable to raise a side.

On Saturday the Firsts host Stamford Town and the Seconds are away at Spalding Thirds (both 1pm).