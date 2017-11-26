Could you be the next John Motson?

Have you ever fancied being the next John Motson?

Well your chance may have come.

Community radio station Endeavour FM is looking for people interested in joining the sports team.

The team covers all Boston United home games and has reports on Boston Town games as well as local league games, updates on cricket, rugby and local motorsports.

This could be a great opportunity for people wanting to learn about the industry.

Others have used Endeavour as a stepping stone to a career in radi, with both the BBC and commerical stations.

Anyone interested should email office@endeavourfm.co.uk