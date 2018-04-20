Cricketers ready

Boston Cricket Club will be keen to get off to a winning start as they begin their Lincs ECB Premier season on the road.

Tom Baxter’s side travel to face Woodhall Spa, who finished last season in fourth spot in the standings.

The match begins at noon.

Boston Seconds start their South Lincs and Border League Premier Division season at the Mayflower, where they host Spalding, who will be looking for a return to the county’s top flight at the first time of asking.

The contest begins at 1pm.

A day later the Boston Sunday Firsts host Bracebridge Heath in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division (1.30pm).

Boston Thirds were due to begin their SLBL Division Two season at home to Belton Park on Saturday, but the soggy conditions meant the contest didn’t go ahead, both teams awarded eight points.

They don’t have a fixture this weekend.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC’s SLBL Premier curtain-raiser also fell foul of the conditions on Saturday.

This weekend they are hoping for action as they travel to Abbey Lawn to face Bourne (1pm).

A day later the Seconds host Belton Park Seconds in the SLBL Division Two, action starting at 1pm.

Promoted Graves Park CC will begin life in the SLBL Division One by hosting Belton Park on Saturday.

Their contest also begins at 1pm.