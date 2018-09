The Boston and District Winter Dominoes League will hold its finals and presentation night on Thursday, October 25.

Action will begin at 8pm at the Golden Lion.

This week’s results: The Eagle 7 Bull & Dog 2, Little Peacock 5 Arbor Club 4, Black Bull 6 Hammer & Pincers 3, Robin Hood 8 Fairfield Lounge 1, Railway 4 Kings Head 5, Wyberton Social Club 6 Golden Lion 3.