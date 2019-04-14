Dates announced for dominoes league knockout matches

The Boston Dominoes League have announced the dates for their knockout matches and presentation evening.

The Landlords’ Pairs and Town Pairs semi-finals will be held at the Arbor Club on Monday (9pm).

Both pairs finals will be played on Monday, April 22, at a venue to be confirmed.

Thursday, April 25 has been reserved for any potential play-offs.

Thursday, May 2 will see the Champion of Champions play-off (Premier Division winners v Division One winners) and Thursday, May 9 is the provisional date for the end of season presentation evening, to be held at the Arbor Club.