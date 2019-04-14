Dates announced for dominoes league knockout matches

The latest local sports news.

The Boston Dominoes League have announced the dates for their knockout matches and presentation evening.

The Landlords’ Pairs and Town Pairs semi-finals will be held at the Arbor Club on Monday (9pm).

Both pairs finals will be played on Monday, April 22, at a venue to be confirmed.

Thursday, April 25 has been reserved for any potential play-offs.

Thursday, May 2 will see the Champion of Champions play-off (Premier Division winners v Division One winners) and Thursday, May 9 is the provisional date for the end of season presentation evening, to be held at the Arbor Club.