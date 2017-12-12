Daylight at the top for victorious New Inn A

Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League

Results:

Arbor Club Premier Division: Flying Club B 4 Wyberton SC A 5, SPC Outlaws 6 Little Peacock 3, New Inn A 6 Arbor Club 3, Golden Lion 3 SPC Colts 6, Black Bull 4 Flying Club A 5, Hammer & Pincers 6 Railway 3, Wyberton SC B v SPC Cosmos - postponed, Little Peacock 4 Wyberton SC A 5.

Chris Cook Print Division One: Kings Head Freiston B 6 Robin Hood A 3, Fairfield Lounge A 6 Golden Lion B 3, Pilgrim Lounge 6 Kings Head Freiston A 3, Pincushion 5 Fairfield Lounge B 4, Graves Park 4 Eagle 5, Robin Hood B 5 New Inn B 4.