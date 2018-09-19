Deadline to enter dominoes league

Preparations are underway for a new season of action in the Boston Winter Dominoes League.

The 2018-2019 competition has an earmarked start date of November 1 following decisions made at the league’s annual meeting to also account for the finishing date of the current summer league.

Entry sheets should, by now, have been distributed to all local pubs and clubs in readiness for Saturday’s deadline for acceptances, when committee representatives will be in attendance at headquarters, the Arbor Club, to receive forms and fees (£25 per team) up to 1pm.

One slight adjustment to league rules was agreed at the AGM.

Teams are requested to submit preferences for 8.30pm or 9pm start times for matches.

In the event of teams favouring the early time meeting in the fixture list, then 8.30pm will be applicable.

If there is no agreement on times, then matches will remain with 9pm starts.

Elsewhere at the AGM, the existing committee was re-elected en bloc with Jim Lawson also added to the fold.