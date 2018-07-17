Defeat for the Seconds

Entertaining Grantham Seconds XI at the Mayflower ground on Saturday, Boston Cricket Club seconds were unable to capitalise on a good bowling performance, losing by 37 runs.

The visitors batted first and were restricted to 161-7 off their 45 overs thanks to good bowling from Boston, with Wills Barker (3-30), Tim Bell (2-31) and Luke Gilding (2-23) the wicket takers. Grantham opener Stewart Mudie top scored with 56.

In reply, Boston seconds struggled and despite a knock of 40 by Peter Mitchell they could only muster 124 before their final wicket fell in the 40th over.

For Grantham, Rahul Kumar took 4 wickets for 27 runs and batting hero Mudie returned figures of 3-38.

Boston Seconds remain third from bottom in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Boston Thirds defeated Long Sutton Seconds by four wickets in a South Lincs and Border League Division Two game to maintain their push for promotion.

Long Sutton were bowled out for 112, with Ian Morris (4-25), Shaun Moore (3-3) and Ryan Ayres (2-27) doing the damage.

In reply, Boston thirds reached the target for the loss of six wickets, with Kevin Manning hitting 42 and Shaun Moore undefeated on 24. They are currently second in the Division Two table behind leaders Pinchbeck.

There was no joy for Graves Park on their visit to league leaders Belton Park on Saturday, with the home side taking the honours with a comfortable 96-run victory.

Belton Park’s total of 221-4 off their allotted 45 overs owed much to an unbeaten fifth wicket stand between Harry Brewin (77 not out) and Michael Paige (46 not out).

James Luto hit a spirited 66 but none of the other batsmen were able to stay with him long enough to build up a meaningful partnership and they were dismissed for 125 with more than 12 overs still remaining. Harry Brewin (3-29) and Rohan Perera (3-12) were the pick of the bowlers. The result consolidates Belton Park’s position at the top of the SLBL Division One.