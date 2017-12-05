Dominoes battle for first place

Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League
Results:
Arbor Club Premier Division: Wyberton SC A 5 Flying Club B 4, Little Peacock 2 SPC Outlaws 7, SPC Cosmos 6 Wyberton SC B 3, Arbor Club 3 New Inn A 6, SPC Colts 6 Golden Lion A 3, Flying Club A 4 Black Bull 5, Railway 5 Hammer & Pincers 4, Little Peacock 4 Flying Club A 5.
Chris Cook Print Division One: Kings Head Freiston A 3 Pilgrim Lounge 6, Golden Lion B 4 Fairfield Lounge A 5, Eagle 7 Graves Park 2, New Inn B 5 Robin Hood B 4, Pincushion 4 Kings Head Freiston B 5.
