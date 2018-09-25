Dominoes joy for the A team

Flying Club A have been crowned champions of the Boston Central Eights Summer Dominoes League.

They finished five points clear of their nearest challengers to pocket the end-of-season prize fund.

Elsewhere, SPC Cosmos defeated New Inn A 5-4 in the final of the league’s knockout competition.

And SPC Outlaws won the pre-season-sealed secret envelope, finishing position (seventh) consolation award, as opened under supervision from independent representatives from the Flying Club A team.

Meanwhile, entries are now being processed in advance of a new season of Boston Winter League action.

Fixture lists, pairs entry sheets and player registration forms will be distributed in due course ahead of the envisaged October 25/November 1 start date.