Dominoes League champs collect their trophies

It was prize time for successful players in the Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League.

Trophy winners collected their 2017-2018 accolades at the competition’s annual presentation evening held at the Social Pigeon Centre.

Town Pairs winners Pincushion's Shane Townshend (left) and James Mason.

Awards were handed out by Chris Marshall, sales manager of the league’s estate agent sponsor company.

Full list of prize recipients: Premier Division - winners New Inn A, runners-up Black Bull, Kirton; Division One - winners and overall Champion of Champions Eagle, runners-up Pilgrim Lounge; Town Pairs - winners Shane Townshend and James Mason (Pincushion), runners-up, Ged Cooper and Maggie Cooper (Hammer and Pincers); Landlords’ Pairs - winners Dale Broughton and Dean Ward (King’s Head Freiston), runners-up Rob Singleton and Denis Patman (Social Pigeon Centre).

Premier Division champions New Inn A.