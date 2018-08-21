Dominoes results

Latest results from the Boston dominoes scene...

Boston and District Domonoes League

Results: Eagle 2 Little Peacock 7, Hammer 4 Railway 5, Arbor 2 Robin Hood 7, Bull & Dog 4 King’s Head 5, Fairfield Lounge 6 Golden Lion 3, Black Bull 5 WSCC 4, Golden Lion 4 Arbor Club 5.

Boston Central Eights

Results: Flying Club B 4 SPC Colts 5, New Inn A 5 New Inn B 4, SPC Cosmos 7 SPC Outlaws 2, Golden Lion 3 Flying Club A 6.

Pubs and clubs interested in entering the Boston Winter Dominoes League are invited to send representatives to the competition’s annual meeting on Thursday, August 30 at the Arbor Club, starting at 7.30pm.