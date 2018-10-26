Dominoes season set to begin next month

The new season of Boston Winter Dominoes League action is edging closer.

A total of 24 teams will be involved in two equal divisions with matches now scheduled to start on Thursday, November 8 - one week later than outlined at the competition’s annual meeting.

This is to accommodate extra time needed to fully cross-check all fixtures in the wake of an AGM decision to facilitate some revised match night start times and to arrange for the complete distribution of all paperwork and results books in advance of the 2018-2019 campaign.

The season is due to have a two-week break over the festive period and should conclude with a last round of matches on April 18.