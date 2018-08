Boston Summer Central Eights Dominoes League

Results:

Week nine – New Inn B 3 SPC Cosmos 6, Flying Club A 5 New Inn A 4, SPC Outlaws 3 SPC Colts 6, Golden Lion 3 Flying Club B 6, Flying Club B 6 New Inn A 3. Week 10 – SPC Cosmos 7 Golden Lion 2, SPC Colts 6 New Inn B 3, New Inn A 6 SPC Outlaws 3, Flying Club A v Flying Club B - postponed.