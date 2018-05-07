Double success for Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC

SLBL Premier

Grantham 2nds 71, Freiston LL 72-2 - Freiston won by eight wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton secured their first victory of the season at home to Grantham.

They dismissed the visitors for 71 before comfortably reaching the target with eight wickets in hand.

Bowling first, Freiston started brightly as they removed the opening pair without either of them scoring.

A super throw from mid off my Waseem Ilyas saw Mudie short of his crease before Taimur Mian clean bowled Parmley.

Dobson and Connor added 33 for the third wicket before Connor edged behind to give Tommy Atkinson his first of two wickets.

Dobson top scored for Grantham with 21 but he was bowled by Mian.

Freiston continued to take regular wickets as no other visiting batsman made double figures.

Mian ended his spell with four wickets.

It was Abdul Moeed who polished off the innings picking up three quick wickets as Grantham were all out for 71.

Freiston started cautiously with the bat but were helped by a plethora of extras.

A 44-run opening stand saw off the new ball and saw Freiston cantering to victory.

Sunil Panjwani made 23 before being bowled by the impressive Kumar.

Abdul Moeed made 13 before being stumped and it was left to Richard Paul (13 not out) to strike the winning runs.

SLBL Division Two

Freiston LL 2nds 87, Long Sutton 2nds 71 - Freiston won by 16 runs.

Freiston Seconds made it two wins from two completed matches as they came out on top in a tight low-scoring match.

Batting first, Freiston only made 87.

They started well with Waseem Ilyas and Tom Appleyard (10) putting on 35.

The wicket of Ilyas (18) sparked a dramatic collapse.

Freiston crashed to 40-7 as Will Naylor claimed five wickets.

Freiston’s lower order did well to take the hosts to 87 as John Goodfellow (16), Tim Laverton (6) and Steve Appleyard (8 not out) batted sensibly taking any runs on offer.

The experienced trio showed the discipline that the top order lacked, and the runs they added would prove vital later in the day.

Despite Danny Lumley picking up an early wicket, Freiston looked to be in trouble as John (18) and Naylor (10) looked comfortable and composed to take Long Sutton to 37-1.

However, Steve Appleyard dismissed Naylor and when Tom Appleyard had John caught behind by Jon Mellors the game was back in the balance.

The Appleyard father-and-son duo, continued to take regular wickets to take Freiston closer to victory.

A superb caught and bowled by Steve Appleyard saw the dangerous Bird dismissed for 13.

Steve ended with four wickets whilst it was Tom who took a superb five wicket haul.

He also claimed the final, match winning wicket having English well caught by Panjwani at point to secure a hard-fought victory.