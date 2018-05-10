Eagle win Champion of Champions clash

The Boston Winter Dominoes League is now at a conclusion, the season being rounded off with Division One title winners Eagle defeating the Premier Division’s top team New Inn A 6-3 to lift the overall Champion of Champions accolade last week.

This, along with all the other seasonal awards to league winners and runners-up plus pairs champions and beaten finalists, will be presented at the league’s presentation evening at the Social Pigeon Centre on Thursday, May 17 at 8.15pm.

All trophy winners are asked to be present to collect their awards.