Evolution fighters selected for World Championships

Six members of Evolution Martial Arts have successfully been selected to represent Team GB at the WAKO Kickboxing Junior and Cadet World Championships this September in Italy.

Chelsea Leggatt, Jake Peppercorn, Mackenzie Warrant, Nesta Baxter, Talon Chambers and Zac Baldry will all compete in Venice following a rigorous selection process.

This is brilliant achievement for all of the Boston fighters.

Their hard work towards this goal has become evident, however now all eyes are set on the upcoming World Championships.

The selection process this year was difficult for all of the athletes, with only two spots up for grabs for each fighting division.

Competition was tough and selectors were looking for the best of the best to compete.

Fantastic British National results, good test fight performances, a great fighting season and outstanding effort at the many WAKO Team GB squad training events meant that six athletes who fight out of the Bostonclub were accepted onto the WAKO GB team.

For 18-year-old Nesta, this will be her last opportunity to compete at junior level at a World or European Championships.

She has had a very successful career as a junior and cadet athlete, with highlights including WAKO European titles in 2015 and 2017.

Now she is gunning for a world title.

She will be competing for her country in the Junior Female (16-18 years) -60kg Point Fighting, Light Continuous and Kick Light categories.

Chelsea, 18, will represent GB for thr third year running, and competes in the Junior Female (16-18 years) +70kg Point Fighting and Light Continuous sections.

Talon, 12, will compete in the Younger Cadet Male (10-12 years) +47kg Point Fighting category in his second year as part of the national team, after his debut last year at the European Championships in Macedonia.

Mackenzie Warrant, 12, Zac Baldry, 15, and Jake Peppercorn, 17, have all earned a place on the Great Britain Team this year and are all looking forward to making a lasting impression on the World Championships, hoping this will be the first of many years as part of the squad.

Each of these team members are looking to top the podium and have big ambitions.

Mackenzie will be competing in the Younger Cadet Male (10-12 years) -42kg Point Fighting whilst Zac will be fighting in the Older Cadet Male (13-15 years) -57kg Light Continuous.

Jake will be involved in the Junior Male (16-18yrs) -89kg Point Fighting section.

The athletes are looking for sponsorship to help them fulfil their goals.

For further details contact Linda on 07716 510 792.