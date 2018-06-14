Evolution medal haul

Team Evolution fighters returned from North Solihull Sports Centre in Birmingham - where they competed in the Junior European Cup - with a clutch of medals.

Representing the Boston martial arts club were 18-year-old Nesta Baxter, Jake Peppercorn, 17, Zac Baldry, 14, Paige Steadman, 12, Olivia Green, 12, Talon Chamber, 12, and Mackenzie Warrant, 12.

It proved to be an excellent event for the team, with Nesta leading the way.

She picked up the gold medal in the 16/18-year-old female -65kg light continuous category and then added a second gold when she defeated a GB fighter in the final of her -60kg points section.

That put her into the Grand Champion category for the best of the female fighters, where Nesta made it to her third final of the day and went on to complete hat-trick of gold medals.

Jake competed in the light continuous category +79kg, winning the gold medal after being beaten in the final by a very strong GB fighter.

But he went one better in the Grand Champion category, where he beat an experienced Irish opponent in the final for the gold medal.

Zac fought in both light continuous and points -57kg categories, coming away with gold in points and finishing third in his light continuous event.

In both of her two events - points -42kg and points +42kg - Paige finished runner-up to come away with two silver medals.

There was a silver medal too for Olivia in the points +42kg category in her first year in the intermediate/advanced category.

A bronze and a silver were the rewards for Mackenzie in the -42kg points and light continuous categories.

Talon claimed two silver medals in the boys’ +42kg light continuous and points categories to complete an excellent day of action for the Evolution team.