Evolution Martial Arts took their novice and intermediate fighters over to Northampton to compete in the Northants Open Challenge Cup.

For most of the youngsters it was their first tournament experience.

Everyone did fantastically well, with all the training and hard work paying off.

Pictured are Kaiuis Rakauskas, Olivia Green, Emily Greatrix, Amy Thompson, Alex Bankovs, Jack Greatrix, Ellis Vaughan, Wiktoria Kusyk, Theo Magalhaes, Julia Kusyk and Joshua Thompson.