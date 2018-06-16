Firsts wanting five in a row

Boston Cricket Club entertain Bourne on Saturday and will be hoping to pick up their fifth win of the season to maintain their top four place in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier - and put pressure on third placed Sleaford.

Whilst Bourne are lying eighth in the table, Boston skipper Tom Baxter thinks they are a better side than their current position suggests.

He said: “On paper, Bourne are one of the strongest teams, if not the strongest.

“They haven’t really performed so far but will definitely finish higher up the table.”

For Saturday’s game, Boston will be without Luke Gilding, Tom Baxter and Mahir Yousuff because of work and university commitments.

“We are still waiting for a week to get our strongest XI out, but there will be plenty of teams like that,” said Baxter. “Saturday will be a real test.

“We beat them at our place last year but that game had a very end-of-season feel to it and I’m not sure how interested Bourne were that day.

“It is such a tight league at the moment. Two wins can take you from the bottom to the top four and two defeats and you’re back down there again.

“We won’t be worrying about league positions. We will continue to take it one game at a time and do as well as we can.”