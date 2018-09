Revesby CC were beaten by five wickets as Bracebridge Heath were the visitors in the Lincoln and District Premier League on Sunday.

Gordon Lane (27), Ben Wilkinson (16 not out), Jamie Lewis (15) and Mark Twells (13) helped the home side to 119 before they were back in the pavilion in the 39th over of the contest.

A 50 from Carl Stubbs helped Bracebridge to 120-5 after 28 overs.

Wickets were claimed by Michael Ridding (4-29) and Lewis (1-21).