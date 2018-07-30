FLL batting display proves costly

A disastrous batting performance from Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC saw them bowled out for only 51 at home to Woodhall Spa Seconds on Sunday.

Freiston were well placed at the interval having dismissed the visitors for exactly 100 in this South Lincs and Border League Premier Division contest, but seven wickets for James White saw Woodhall take victory.

Freiston won the toss and invited Woodhall to bat first.

The visitors moved to 34 before Taimur Mian clean bowled Sargeant for 13.

Mian bowled with good control and also dismissed Dixon and Laurenzi, both for six.

Zakir Gatta clean bowled Hughes for 8, but Cherry and Wells took Woodhall to 84-4.

Freiston removed the two set batsmen in quick succession.

Well edged behind to Zeeshan Saeed off the bowling of Connor Goodfellow for 18, before Cherry was clean bowled by Abdul Moeed for 26.

Moeed and Goodfellow clean up the Woodhall tail, taking he final six wickets for just 16 runs. Both claimed three wickets, as Woodhall were all out for 100.

The Freiston reply starting in the worst possible way as they lost their first three wickets for just four runs.

White dismissed openers Richard Paul and Sunil Panjwani for ducks, before Moeed was held at first slip off the bowling of Wells.

Zeeshan Saeed and Connor Goodfellow both made double figures, but Goodfellow was bowled by White for 11. Saeed top scored with 19 before being run out.

Freiston were unable to provide an answer to the accurate bowling of White who took seven wickets.

The innings ended when Kunaal Shah was bowled by White for 4, meaning Freiston were all out for a very disappointing 51.

In the SLBL Division Two, Freiston Seconds’ match at Boston was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Freiston made 89 with opener Mick Stapleton making 21 and Steve Appleyard 22.

Boston looked on course for victory at 34 without loss when the match was abandoned.

On Saturday the Firsts travel to Long Sutton and the Seconds host Pinchbeck on Sunday (both 1pm).

Graves Park and Revesby were both without fixtures at the weekend.

Graves Park host Heckington in the SLBL Division One on Saturday (1pm).

On Sunday second-bottom Revesby CC travel to face second-placed Fulbeck in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division (1.30pm).