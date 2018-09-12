Flying Club A scoop Central Eights title

The Boston Summer Central Eights Dominoes League concluded this week, with Flying Club A the champions.

The beat runners-up SPC Cosmos by five points, with Flying Club B third.

Results: Flying Club B 5 SPC Cosmos 4, SPC Outlaws 4 New Inn B 5, New Inn A 5 Golden Lion 4.

The Knockout competition semi-finals will be held tomorrow (Thursday).

Fixtures: SPC Cosmos v Flying Club A, Flying Club B v New Inn A.

The final will be played at the Social Pigeon Centre on Thursday, September 20.

Prize monies will be distributed after the Knockout final.

Boston and District Dominoes League

Results: Eagle 6 Hammer & Pincers 3, King’s Head 6 Fairfield Lounge 3, Little Peacock 6 Black Bull 3, Bull & Dog 5 Railway 4, Robin Hood 5 Golden Lion 4, WSSC 5 Arbor Club 4.