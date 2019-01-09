Flying Club at the double

Hill & Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League

Results:

Arbor Club Premier Division: SPC Outlaws 4 New Inn A 5, SPC Colts 5 Black Bull 4, Little Peacock 3 Arbor Club 6, Hammer & Pincers 6 SPC Cosmos 3, Flying Club 7 Pilgrim Lounge 2, Wyberton SC B v Eagle - postponed, Flying Club 6 New Inn A 3, SPC Outlaws 4 Wyberton SC B 5.

Chris Cook Print Division One: Fairfield Lounge A 4 Wyberton SC A 5, New Inn B 5 Fairfield Lounge B 4, Bull & Dog 1 Kings Head Freiston 8, Graves Park 5 Railway 4, Robin Hood 4 Golden Lion B 5, Golden Lion A v Pincushion - postponed, Robin Hood 4 Bull & Dog 5, Fairfield Lounge B 2 Wyberton SC A 7.